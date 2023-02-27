Toyota has maintained its status as the world’s best-selling car manufacturer, according to the well-known Autocar magazine, while it is Malta’s favourite brand for the fifth year running.

Toyota sold 10,483,024 vehicles in 2022 as it defied a global production slump, maintaining its place as the world’s best-selling manufacturer. In fact, the Japanese brand increased global production volumes despite parts shortages.

When publishing its own data, Toyota said that its European market share increased to a record 7.3 per cent in 2022, an increase of 0.9 per cent points year-on-year. Strong customer demand for Toyota and Lexus’ multi-technology line-up saw electrified vehicle sales climb by 14 per cent year-on-year to 718,608 units.

Meanwhile, closer to home, Toyota was reconfirmed as Malta’ best-selling automotive brand for 2022 for the fifth consecutive year. The Aygo, Aygo X, Yaris and Yaris Cross were the most sold cars in Malta last year. In addition, Toyota was rated as one of the most popular brands in Malta, according to research published by EMCS Malta 2022. In fact, Toyota was rated the leading brand in the automobiles sector and the second most loved international brand in Malta, according to the same research.

Toyota was first introduced to the Maltese Islands in 1960 when Michael Debono became its first distributor in Europe. Today, Debono Group recognizes how its relationship with Toyota has been central to its growth and the role in the Maltese community, as Toyota proudly remains Malta’s number one brand for motor vehicles.

Throughout the past 63 years, Toyota has entrenched itself in Maltese culture to become a community of its own, helping drivers reach milestones and make memories together. As the mobility industry moves forward and towards a greener way of travel, Debono Group remains confident that Toyota will remain the preferred choice for Maltese generations to come, including families.

“Toyota is truly synonymous with Malta. This result would have been impossible to attain had it not been for the commitment of Debono’s staff and the love they have for the brand. The privilege of being named Malta’s best-selling brand for the fifth year running is also thanks to our loyal customers, who have chosen Toyota continuously as their go-to car brand,” said Debono Group CEO Geoffrey Debono.

Toyota is equivalent with trustworthy vehicles, hybrid efficiency, highest reliability levels as well as the unique ‘up to 10-year warranty’. Focusing heavily on safety and innovation, Toyota is known for creating top-quality vehicles that last. Another constant in Toyota’s history has also been its top marks for quality, thanks to manufacturing techniques from well-trained technicians. The brand has also enjoyed a solid reputation worldwide for building reliable vehicles, offering family-friendly options with quality interiors.

To celebrate yet another milestone in the brand’s history, Toyota Malta just launched a campaign to highlight the strong link between the brand and Malta.

