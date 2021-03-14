Toyota is boosting the appeal of its Supra with the introduction of a new limited-edition model.

The Jarama Racetrack Edition takes its name from the Spanish circuit where the Supra was first driven by the world’s media and is powered by the same 3.0-litre, 335bhp turbocharged straight-six engine as you’d find in the regular car. It allows for a 0-60mph time of 4.1 seconds, with drive sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

