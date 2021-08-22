The Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim the Japanese manufacturer’s fourth straight Le Mans 24 Hour Race success on Sunday.

Toyota’s second car and winner in the past three years, with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving, took second.

After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, over 5,000 kilometres and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s number seven car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to at last take the chequered flag at the end of motorsport’s mythic endurance test.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta