Toyota has lifted the lid on details of its upcoming GR Yaris, revealed as a 257bhp all-wheel-drive hot hatch.

This variant of the Yaris has been developed in collaboration between Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division and Tommi Makinen Racing — which operates the Japanese firm’s World Rally Championship efforts.

Sitting underneath the bonnet of the GR Yaris is a 1.6-litre, three-cylinder engine sending 257bhp and 360Nm of torque to all four wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. As a result, 0-60mph (0-97km/h) is dusted off in under 5.5 seconds while top speed is electronically limited to 143mph (230km/h).

Key to containing this power is the car’s trick all-wheel-drive setup, which can be adjusted through a number of drive modes. In its standard setting, it delivers a 60:40 power split between the front and rear axles, with a more rear-biased 30:70 setting in ‘Sport’ mode.

When ‘Track’ is selected, an even 50:50 split is dialled in to maximise grip, though the car is capable of adjusting all of these automatically as it sees fit — with a theoretical range of 100:0 – 0:100.

An optional ‘Circuit Pack’ is available too, which brings a Torsen limited-slip differential to the package. In addition to that, a more focused suspension setup is included along with 18-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

This performance is matched by a far-from-subtle exterior. A wild visual overhaul has been brought to the Toyota Yaris to match its capabilities.

Up front, an aggressively-styled bumper features and heads up blistered wheel arches — with the rear bodywork swollen notably to accommodate the GR Yaris’ wider track width over the standard car. Rounding out the look is an extended rear spoiler, a dual-exit exhaust setup and GR badging across the car.