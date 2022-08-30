Toyota Malta has revealed the new Aygo X, Malta’s first city SUV and the latest innovative compact car in the Toyota fleet.

With its sophisticated, distinct and unquestionably cool design, the Aygo X is a unique city crossover of A and B Segment cars with SUV practicality filled with personality, technology and safety.

Dubbed 'the hottest crossover in town', the Aygo X embodies an SUV stance – given its elevated seating position, with increased visibility and manoeuvrability, and a larger interior space including a boot which has been expanded by a substantial 60 litres.

The Aygo X also has better fuel efficiency at 5.9ltr/100km (vs 6.3ltr/100km) and lower carbon emissions of 109g/km as opposed to the previous Aygo’s 111kg/km. Its powertrain is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, with an option of a manual or automatic transmission.

Geoffrey Debono, CEO of Michael Debono Ltd, local importers of Toyota vehicles, said: “The new Aygo X oozes confidence and flexibility and is high in tech and safety features to ensure the smoothest journey possible. It is a combination of both a mini hatchback and a small hatchback, perfectly suited to meet the demands of urban life across the Maltese Islands. The Aygo X is an ideal, cost-effective option for those who lead a busy lifestyle and who value practicality."

Toyota was first introduced in Malta in 1960 when Michael Debono became its first distributor in Europe.

