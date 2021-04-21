Toyota Malta has alerted the general public that it has become aware of an online scam which appears to be making the rounds through WhatsApp messaging that is using the Toyota brand.

These messages, which purport to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary, are encouraging users to click on a specific link to be able to win gifts. The company would like to inform the public that these messages are fraudulent and that it is not sending such messages to consumers.

Toyota Malta advises against clicking on such links, which may involve the possibility of luring users into downloading malicious software on their phones or computers, or even provide access to third parties to steal identity data and financial information.

The company has also reminded consumers that the official website of the local distributorship is www.toyota.com.mt while its official call centre contact number is 2269 4000.