Sebastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley ensured Japanese manufacturer Toyota notched up a fifth successive victory in the Le Mans 24 Hour Race on Sunday.

The winning drivers completed 380 laps in the classic endurance race. It represented a fourth win for Swiss driver Buemi, a third for New Zealander Hartley and a maiden win for rookie Hirakawa of Japan.

They had overtaken a second Toyota driven by three-time defending champions Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez earlier Sunday after the latter had experienced engine problems.

