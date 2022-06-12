Sebastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley ensured Japanese manufacturer Toyota notched up a fifth successive victory in the Le Mans 24 Hour Race on Sunday.
The winning drivers completed 380 laps in the classic endurance race. It represented a fourth win for Swiss driver Buemi, a third for New Zealander Hartley and a maiden win for rookie Hirakawa of Japan.
They had overtaken a second Toyota driven by three-time defending champions Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez earlier Sunday after the latter had experienced engine problems.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us