Toyota has revealed a new compact electric SUV due for launch next year.

The Japanese carmaker debuted the car, currently in concept form, at its annual Kenshiki forum in Brussels last week. It was revealed alongside a range of other electric concept cars that have already been shown this year which preview full-production models, including a new sports car, a new SUV and a high-riding crossover coupe.

Called the ‘Urban SUV Concept’, the car hints at a model which is planned to launch in 2024. It’ll compete in the B-SUV segment and will rival models such as the recently launched Volvo EX30, but it won’t replace the popular Yaris Cross hybrid.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com