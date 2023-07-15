Toyota has unveiled the second-generation version of its popular C-HR, which will be sold exclusively with various hybrid powertrains.

Previewed by last year’s C-HR Prologue concept, this Nissan Juke rival re-tains much of that car’s bold styling, including a striking two-tone paint scheme, which sees the gloss black roof extend to the full rear section of the car. Coupe-like styling remains with the C-HR’s sloping rear end, while large alloy wheels up to 20 inches will be offered. 

Flush door handles are a first for Toyota, while the C-HR features a modern interior including a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 64-colour ambient interior lighting. A touchscreen measuring up to 12.3 inches will be offered, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com 

