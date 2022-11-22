The site currently occupied by the Toyota showrooms, garages and offices in Zebbuġ is to be turned into a large mixed commercial use development according to plans just submitted to the Planning Authority.

The plans were submitted by Rohan Arch Limited (RHL), a subsidiary of Michael Debono Group.

RAL said the landmark project will include Grade ‘A’ workspaces for knowledge intensive service providers in the central region of Malta.

This will be supported and complemented with retail, food and beverage, leisure uses as well as local amenities surrounded by extensive open public spaces.

The project will also include a multi-storey car park, which will be a first in the area.

Open spaces within the planned project.

It is estimated that, once complete, the project will generate employment opportunities for around 1,300 people, with an investment of over €55 million, the company said.

There are no plans for any residential development and the project will be on property that is already built up and committed.

The project will occupy a footprint area of just under 11,000 square metres, out of which more than 4,000 square metres will be car-free public open spaces. These will include community facilities including relaxation areas, green areas and a main plaza.

The development will be split over two blocks. The maximum height of the main block, which will house the main commercial activities, will be eight floors which will be terraced.

A section of the planned development in Zebbuġ.

Geoffrey Debono, Debono Group CEO, said that ths project constitutes a major milestone for his family’s business:

“Our family started doing business in Ħaż-Żebbuġ since 1960 and the business, in particular the Toyota brand which we represent, has been operating from this locality for three generations ever since. We truly feel an integral part of this community and the business has grown exponentially over the years.”

“The automotive and mobility industry is undergoing significant changes and after more than 60 years of operations in Żebbuġ our group has identified that it is time to act to secure the long-term sustainability of our business ventures and maintain the site as a new landmark destination that will generate significant employment opportunities. Our vision is to develop a ‘destination for all’ with extensive open public spaces as well as commercial activities underpinned by strong ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles leading to a healthy lifestyle for all age groups, wellness, and sustainability, with a strong emphasis on wellbeing of employees working at the project, visitors and the community at large.”

Luke Coppini, CEO for the Group’s Property arm said: “We firmly believe that this project is a well-needed enhancement to the quality of life of the Żebbuġ community and will add a new destination that can fuel the regeneration of the entire Ħal Mula area, predominantly designated as a commercial and industrial zone. This project will be a truly unique business address in the Maltese landscape setting new levels for development and place, making it accessible for all.”