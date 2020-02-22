Toyota has teased an all-new crossover model that will be fully revealed at next month’s Geneva motor show.

In the darkened image, the taillight design appears to be similar to that of Toyota’s other small SUV model, the C-HR. The name of this new car is not yet known, but it will sit below the C-HR in the Toyota range.

First announced by the company in January, the new crossover will be based on the same vehicle platform as the Yaris supermini. However, Toyota says the platform can support vehicle of different sizes, with this new model expected to be slightly larger than the Yaris. It will also likely use the same 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

Little else is known about the vehicle, but Toyota has confirmed that it will be all-wheel-drive and that it will be built alongside the Yaris at the firm’s factory in Onnaing, near Valenciennes in France.

Speaking at the announcement of the model in January, Matthew Harrison, Toyota Motor Europe executive vice president, said: “This model will add to the success of Yaris in Europe and together we expect these vehicles will account for around 30 per cent of the Toyota sales volume in the region by 2025.

“You won’t have to wait long to see a final design, and you will see that this is not just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension, but an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model with a compact, dynamic design and a personality of its own.”