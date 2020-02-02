Since its launch as the world’s original recreational/lifestyle SUV in 1994, the RAV4 has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs and preferences of customers, with quality, style, performance and versatility that have secured its position as one of the world’s best-selling vehicles. Building on RAV4’s success as a pioneer of hybrid power among SUVs, Toyota is now ready to extend the benefits of the technology with the introduction of the new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, a new flagship vehicle for its hybrid line-up that promises to be not only more powerful but also more emissions and fuel-efficient than any other in its class.

This first plug-in hybrid-electric version of the RAV4 draws on more than 20 years of Toyota leadership in hybrid powertrain technology. It will sit at the pinnacle of the fifth generation RAV4 range, a model that has reaffirmed its historic status as one of Europe’s most popular SUVs with more than 130,000 customer orders since its launch early in 2019, including more than 115,000 hybrids (Western Europe).

The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid will offer customers a best-of-both-worlds solution. It features Toyota’s latest hybrid-electric vehicle technology, with higher power and better driving dynamics, and also has a genuine pure electric EV driving capability, free from concerns about driving range or the need to stop to recharge the battery.