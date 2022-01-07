Several toys available to Maltese consumers have been recalled across the EU due to safety concerns.

The EU-wide product recall impacts items ranging from baby bath toys to rattles, dolls and balloons. Four of the recalled products were sold in local stores, with many others available through online retailers ((see list below).

All items on the list are in breach of the EU’s Toy Safety Directive and either contain small parts that present a choking risk, feature packaging that is an asphyxiation hazard or include prohibited chemicals.

The recall was communicated locally by the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority, which advised any member of the public who bought items on the recall list to stop using them immediately.

Items should either be disposed or returned to sellers, the MCCAA said, with retailers obliged to either repair or replace the items with a safe alternative.

The MCCAA said consumers should always ensure that toys they buy feature the name and address of the manufacturer and importer, and a type, batch, serial or model number or other element allowing their identification. This information may also be provided on the packaging or in a document accompanying the toy.

A full list of toys being recalled is available online at the EU’s Safety Gate website.

Consumers can report any issues with items or Sellers to the MCCAA on marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt.

Recalled products

Scroll right to see images of all the other toys recalled. Scroll right to see images of all the other toys recalled.

Products available locally:

4 Channels R/C AeroBus (Code: HURC1101) due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

1213 Toys Baby Doll (Bar code: 1287770174561) due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

Remote Control Honeybee Vehicle (Bar code: 999800352; Item no.: 34681) due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

Wheel King New 4x4 No. 755-3B (Bar code: 5356101803923) due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

Products available through online retailers:

Baby Bath Toys (Cartoon Tortoise Whale Animal) due to the presence of small parts that can be swallowed thus blocking the child’s flow of air.

10pcs/lot Cute Baby Kids Squeaky Rubber Ducks Bath due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

12cm Transformation Robot Kit Toys Transformer 2 in 1 (Optimus Hornets Model Deformed Car) due to packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children.

Cute Animals Swimming Water Toys (Colorful Soft Rubber Float Squeeze) due to packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children and the presence of small parts and irregular geometric shapes that can be swallowed thus blocking the child’s flow of air.

12pcs Children’s Toy Simulation Bow Accessories due to the packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children.

2pcs/set Baby Rattles (Code: WJ264) due to the excessive sound emitted by the toy which can cause damage the child’s hearing ability.

Baby Rattles Toy (Code: WJ482) due to the excessive sound emitted by the toy which can cause damage the child’s hearing ability.

0-12 Months Baby Rattles due to the excessive sound emitted by the toy, which can cause damage the child’s hearing ability, and the toy’s geometric shape, which can block the child’s flow of air if swallowed.

Fun Simulation Archery Bow and Arrow Toy Set with 3pcs Suction Cup Arrows and 1pc Bow due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

Sonic 6piece/set Doll Anime Figure Toys 4th Generation Boom (Dr Eggman Shadow) due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

Inflatable 25cm Balloon due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products and the toy’s packaging, which presents a risk of suffocation to children.

Mini Cute Candy Color Transparent Pull Back Car Model due to the small size of the toy which can block the child’s flow of air if swallowed.

Cute Mini Moveable Cars Mold due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

Cute Dolls Toys (Contemporary Doll) due to the packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children.

Family 4 Person Doll Set due to the packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children and the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

21 Inch Outdoor Shooting Toys For Children Simulation Plastic Bow 4pcs due the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products and the toy’s packaging, which presents a risk of suffocation to children.

Baby Bathing Floating Soft Rubber Animals (Spoon-Net 1 set) due to the packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children, and the toy’s geometric shape, which can block the child’s flow of air if swallowed.

Funny Mini Plastic Cartoon Octopus Clockwork Wind Up due to the packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children.

Children Soft Bullet Toy Gun (Darting Board wtih Soft Throwing Bullet) due to prohibited chemicals for consumer products.