A man, who was manifestly reluctant to quit his drug habit, was jailed for his involvement in a series of thefts from a toy manufacturing factory four years ago.

Robert Borg, a 50-year-old Tarxien resident, was identified through CCTV footage as one of two suspects who entered the factory premises at Bulebel industrial estate on a number of occasions between June and July 2019, nicking toys stacked in a box truck, all ready for next morning’s delivery.

Company employees carried out two daily deliveries to local businesses, at 6 am and 4 pm.

One of the directors smelled a rat when discrepancies were flagged between a consignment delivered on June 2 and the items listed in the delivery note.

After checking CCTV footage from the factory’s outer yard, his suspicions were confirmed.

The footage showed two people arriving on site in a red Maruti 800 and parking close to one of the company trucks.

While one of the men entered the truck through a slit in the canvas covering the box, his accomplice waited outside, ready to take the boxes handed to him from inside the truck.

The director later identified Borg as the one who entered the truck.

A copy of that footage was handed over to the police.

The company also confirmed that the canvas cover of the truck had been ripped to let the thief through, resulting in damages that cost €2950 plus VAT to repair.

Following that first incident, similar episodes followed and each time, the directors checked the footage confirming the same sequence of events.

The thefts always took place between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Factory workers who went out for their break at 6 pm sometimes found boxes missing from the yard and on one occasion, merchandise went missing from the production line.

The police were asked to keep watch at the factory.

On July 7, all was quiet while police surveilled the premises.

But minutes after they left, the thieves struck again.

The next day, police set up watch again and caught the two suspects in the act.

Both were prosecuted for aggravated theft and the final failed attempt, as well as for wilful damage to third-party property.

Borg’s accomplice was found guilty earlier on and was handed a 3-year probation order.

When delivering judgment against Borg this week the court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, observed that there was evidence linking him to four of the thefts and the last botched attempt.

The court itself, after closely examining the footage, could identify the accused as the suspect who ripped the truck’s canvas with some sharp instrument, widened the slit and went through it into the truck.

He then handed out boxes to his accomplice.

The accused was also identified as the suspect who entered the factory on June 27, stealing two boxes of ‘Lucky Dip’ merchandise.

He was also identified by the policemen who caught both suspects red-handed.

Borg had also admitted in his police statement that he went to the factory with his friend to collect toy parts, bags and boxes left outside in the yard.

He would then put those parts together and sell the finished products to third parties.

The total value of those thefts amounted to €2824, said the court, observing that the prosecution had not sufficiently proved his involvement in four other thefts.

The charge of recidivism was not proved because his 2008 conviction had resulted in a conditional discharge and although his criminal record indicated other convictions, no authenticated copies of those judgments were produced in evidence.

However, his “unruly” record was taken into consideration when meting out punishment.

Borg was gripped “in an absolute manner” by a drug addiction he could not overcome, perhaps because he lacked the will to do so.

When placed under a temporary supervision order by the courts, he failed to abide by its terms.

His probation officer testified that “he was not fit for supervision” and that the order was revoked.

While detained at Corradino Correctional Facility, he was offered assistance but did not show interest in the care plan tailored to his needs.

In fact, he had said that he would follow that plan only so as to get bail.

Once granted bail, he failed to keep in touch with his probation officer or Caritas Outreach officials to prepare himself to enter rehab.

Faced with such circumstances, the court had no alternative but to condemn the accused to effective imprisonment.

Drugs had completely taken over his life and he lacked motivation to address the problem, observed Magistrate Montebello.

Until he did so, the accused could not be trusted in society.

The court thus condemned him to two and a half years imprisonment and placed him under a 4-year treatment order.

He was to reimburse the company €5491 within eight months and was to cover €399 in court expert expenses.

Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted.