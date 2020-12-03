1999 Turner Prize winner Tracey Emin notoriety has been etched in the annals of contemporary art history through her controversial work, which was actually the star of her Turner Prize exhibits, her infamous My Bed 1999.

This installation dealt with salient moments in the artist’s life in which she battled with suicidal depression originating from failed relationships. The bed was the actual stage of four days of hell on earth in which she didn’t eat and drank only alcohol.

She then realised that there existed an unsavoury narrative in the stomach-churning mess of bedsheets stained with bodily secretions, condoms and menstrual blood stains coupled with mundane objects such as a pair of slippers. This was indeed a veritable case of art meets life. She exhibited the whole set-up and gained blue-chip artist status.

Tracey Emin's 'There was so much more of me'

Recently, Emin had to battle with other demons. She was diagnosed with bladder cancer, linked to many years of chain-smoking. Earlier this year, she was admitted to hospital.

A group of 12 surgeons removed a large tumour after a 6-hour long procedure. However, she lost most of her sexual organs in the process and has to live the rest of her life with a stoma.

Her current exhibition at London’s Royal Academy is a show of superhuman resilience in the face of life-changing situations. She thought that she had only six months to live but has beaten the odds.

"I’ve been in love with this man since I was eighteen”

Her works are exhibited alongside some angst-ridden masterpieces of the Expressionist Norwegian artist Edvard Munch (1863-1944). The dialogue between pieces that belong to different artistic generations is an exploration of pain and grief.

A detail of Munch's 'Seated Female Nude'.

Munch has been a constant inspiration for the British artist, especially in his evocative portrayals of vulnerable women. In Emin’s own words: “I’ve been in love with this man since I was eighteen”.

Emin’s contribution to the exhibition includes never-exhibited-before paintings, sculptures and neons. Emblematically titled Tracey Emin/Edvard Munch: The Loneliness of the Soul, the exhibition explores both artists’ journey in trying to overcome existential emptiness of existence and its metaphysical aspects.

Emin herself has chosen 19 oils and watercolours from the Munch collection and archives in Oslo to accompany and create a dialogue with her own work. Seen together, the dark territories and raw emotions that both artists navigate will emerge as a moving exploration of grief, loss and longing.

Tracey Emin's 'It didn't stop it didn't stop'

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this is an exhibition that hardly anyone will see although advance tickets had been sold. Loneliness comes in different forms and this past year was the celebration of it.

Tracey Emin/Edvard Munch: The Loneliness of the Soul runs until February 28, 2021.