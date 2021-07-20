Spazju Kreattiv is hosting the first of a series of oral history sessions on the development and evolution of the electronic music scene in Malta.

The project Elektronika was launched last February with the aim of developing a historiography of electronic music in Malta. This summer, the project is entering a new stage with oral history sessions.

The first session, called: ‘Session 1: Evolution (focus on the DJ era)’, will consist of an interview with four of Malta’s pioneering deejays in the electronic music scene: Coco, David Dee, Brian James and Owen Jay. The session will be followed by a one-hour DJ set from ‘Tres Moody’, a project consisting of David Dee, Brian James and Owen Jay.

Elektronika is managed by Electronic Music Malta together with the M3P Foundation and is supported by Arts Council Malta.

The event is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on Thursday at 6.30pm. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.