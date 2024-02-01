Malta’s athletic season got off to a brilliant start at the Matthew Micallef St John stadium with several national records achieved, setting the scene for an exciting campaign ahead.

During Athletics Malta’s first Pre-Season Meeting, Carla Scicluna got her season off to a fantastic start breaking the 60m national record in her first race for 2024, stopping the clock on 7.47s, just ahead of Claire Azzopardi who also clocked a remarkable time of 7.55s – a personal best for her.

A second national record was registered later in the day with Graham Pellegrini, claiming the win over 300m, setting a new national and Under 23 record with 33.38s.

The Pembroke athlete achieved this milestone a mere six months after doing the same with the 400m record.

