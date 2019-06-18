Parents, students and teachers have voted overwhelmingly for tracksuits to replace formal uniforms in government schools, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday.

The tracksuit will also include a polo shirt, t-shirt, shorts, cap winter jacket.

A consultation exercise was held between February 1 and March 18.

85% of participating primary school pupils voted in favour of the change to a tracksuit, as did 91% of students in middle and secondary schools.

The choice in favour of tracksuits was also confirmed by 89% of parents of students in middle and secondary schools who took part in an online survey along with 77% of teachers who are also parents.

56% of teachers who took part in the survey also opted for tracksuits instead of formal uniforms.

The Education Ministry said talks are being held on the design of the tracksuits and the materials to be used. The tracksuits will be designed by Mcast students, the ministry said, with designs and colours varying according to the various colleges, thus reinforcing their identities.

Once the designs are finalised, a request for proposals will be issued to potential suppliers.

The change-over will be gradual in order to ease costs for parents.

The current uniforms will be retained for the scholastic year 2019-2020.

The new tracksuit and related poloshirt, t-shirt, cap and winter jacket will be introduced in the scholastic year 2020/2021 for Kindergarten 1, Year 1, Year 7 and Year 9.

All other pupils will follow in the scholastic year 2021/2022

Further details are available on telephone number 153.

