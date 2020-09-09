Provisional figures for registered trade in Malta recorded a trade deficit of €231 million in July, compared to a deficit of €409.7 million in the same month last year, the National Statistics Office said.

International trade in goods: July 2020

Both imports and exports registered decreases of €221.7 million and €43.1 million respectively when compared to the same month last year. The decrease in the value of imports was primarily due to mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€100.3 million) and machinery and transport equipment(€79.3 million).

On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in machinery and transport equipment (€29.9 million) and in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€29.3 million).

January-July 2020

During the first seven months of this year, the trade deficit narrowed by €1,120.5 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2019, reaching €1,470.9 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €1,326 million and €205.5 million respectively.

Lower imports were mainly recorded in machinery and transport equipment (€867.3 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€342.5 million). On the exports side mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€203.2 million) accounted for the main decrease.

Imports from the European Union reached €1,632.8 million, or 50.5% of total imports. There was a decrease of €283.6 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to the same period in 2019.

Main increases and decreases in imports were registered from Luxembourg (€206.4 million) and the United Kingdom (€952.5 million) respectively.

With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to Germany (€7.1 million), whereas Italy registered the highest decrease (€104.6 million).