Malta recorded a trade deficit of €385.7 million during June 2019, up from €315.8 million in the same month last year, according to the National Statistics Office.



NSO figures showed that imports experienced an increase of €51.3 million while exports decreased by €18.4 million.



The increase in the value of imports was primarily due to mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€54.5 million), machinery and transport equipment (€6.9 million), and food (€6.8 million).



This was partly outweighed by a decrease in chemicals (14.4 million). On the exports side, semi-manufactured goods (€8.0 million), mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€4.3 million) and machinery and transport equipment (€4.3 million) accounted for the main decrease.

Chart: National Statistics Office.

Widening trade deficit

The June figures contributed to a widening trade deficit over the first six months of 2019.



Compared to the same period last year, the the trade deficit widened by €516.4 million between January and June, reaching €2,136.6 million.



Imports and exports increased by €566.3 million and €49.9 million respectively.

Higher imports were mainly in machinery and transport equipment (€651.8 million), partly outweighed by a decrease of €98.3 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.



The main increase in exports was registered in miscellaneous manufactured articles (€35.1 million) and in chemicals (€20.5 million) partly outweighed by a decrease of €16.6 million in semi-manufactured goods.

EU dominates trade

Imports from the European Union reached €2,516.5 million, or 67.0 per cent of total imports.



There was a decrease of €367.8 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to the same period in 2018.



Main increases and decreases in imports were registered from the United Kingdom (€774.4 million) and Italy (€204.1 million) respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to the Spain (€31.8 million), whereas Italy (€21.9 million) registered the highest decrease.