When purchasing products and services during trade fairs, consumers need to take a few precautions to avoid unnecessary problems or disappointments.

Unless 100 per cent convinced of the product or service they are about to purchase, consumers should not sign any contracts of sale or pay any deposits. Once a contract of sale is agreed and concluded, consumers cannot simply change their mind and decide to cancel it. If they do so they may incur financial loss.

Before agreeing to conclude a sale, consumers must ensure that the sales agreement includes a clear description of the goods or services ordered, the agreed delivery date and method of payment. Any promised discounts, gifts and commercial guarantees should also be clearly written on the sales agreement.

When interested in purchasing a service, such as a telecommunications service, consumers should check if they will be bound by a definite contract that cannot be terminated prematurely without incurring an early termination fee. If this is the case, before signing, consumers should check about the length of the contract, how it can be terminated and what the costs involved are.

Consumers must ensure that for any payment made they are given proof of purchase. This could be a fiscal receipt or any other document that proves what kind of product or service was purchased, when and from whom.

Offers that are too good to be true are often not as they seem

Consumers should never forget that change-of-mind situations are not covered by consumer legislation. Unless there is something wrong with the goods or services bought, the possibility to cancel or exchange the order depends completely on the seller’s aftersales policies. Hence, it is always worth double-checking a retailer’s return policies before concluding a sale.

If the goods or services purchased are not as agreed, or are not fit for purpose, then the seller or service provider is legally obliged to offer a free adequate remedy to consumers.

Offers that are too good to be true are often not as they seem. Huge price reduction claims should be checked out by shopping around and comparing prices. Only by doing so can consumers make sure that they are really getting a bargain.

Before buying a product or service, consumers need to keep in mind that price is not the only factor to consider. The seller or the company’s reliability, good reputation and an efficient customer care service play a fundamental role too.

Any difficulties or unresolved disputes with sellers may be re­ported to the Office for Consumer Affairs at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority for information on consumer rights and the required assistance.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt