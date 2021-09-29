The re-establishment of trade schools is one of the proposals being made by the UĦM Voice of the Workers for the 2022 Budget.

The union on Wednesday presented over 100 proposals for the Budget including measures to help strike Malta off the FATF grey list, fight precarious employment and raise the quality of life.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, UĦM chief executive Josef Vella said that the Budget should not be a series of technical measures but should convey a strong message from the government that it has the will to root out wrong practices and abuses.

“Greylisting is a consequence of all this, and if we really want to get off this list, the government must take action on issues like the power station and the hospitals' deals.

However, if the government only takes cosmetic measures, the people would suffer, Vella said.

This year's budget speech will be held on October 11.

The union’s key proposals are:

FATF greylisting - Responsibility needs to be borne not only by citizens but by all who are directly involved, the union said. Setting up a training academy for members of the diplomatic corps who are crucial to restoring the country's reputation around the world. Ambassadors should no longer be appointed on the strength of their relationship with the party in government but on their diplomatic credentials.

Cost-of-living adjustment - The COLA mechanism should be revised to truly reflects current needs.

Active labour market policy - A new active labour market policy must be drafted in consultation with workers and unions. It needs to address the challenges brought about by the rise in the employment participation rate which is resulting in less quality time for families and, consequently, a lower quality of life.

Contracts portal - An internet portal hosting all employment contracts should be set up as part of the government's commitment to fight precarious employment. This would ensure there are no contracts containing illegal provisions or clauses which are in breach of the law. The government had promised to implement this proposal in the 2016 Budget.

Mandatory union membership for workers earning less than the median wage.

Implementation of the EU Directive on the right to disconnect.

Remote Working - a hybrid system that includes remote and traditional approaches as well as measures to prevent remote workers from losing benefits such as bonuses or allowances.

Working Hours – A study into the possibility of reducing the 40-hour week. In some countries, this had a positive impact as it resulted in higher productivity.

Family-friendly measures

Trade schools - The re-establishment of trade schools to address the issue of early school leavers and the shortage of manual skilled labour.

Government as an employer - Abolish the policy of outsourcing core services as it is giving rise to abuse.

Gozo – Reduction in fast ferry fares for Gozitan workers. The government should stop recruiting everybody on the State payroll is it was harming the labour market in Gozo, creating an acute shortage of workers for the private sector and potential investors.

Hospitals and power station – The government must take back control of these entities.

The union's proposals in full can be downloaded here.