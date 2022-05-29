One of Malta's leading trade unionists, Tony Zarb, has died aged 68, his son announced on Sunday.

Zarb served as general secretary of the General Workers' Union between 1998 and 2015, and despite his ailing health, he was still serving as acting secretary of the union's pensioners section.

His son Elton Zarb posted a picture of his father to Facebook, announcing his passing, saying he never thought he would have to write this message.

"I have no words in this truly difficult moment," he wrote.

"Dad, the love I have for you will never die."

Zarb made an appearance during a Labour campaign event for the elderly last March, to urge them to vote for the government.

Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed his condolences, saying Zarb always put the weak and the workers as his priority.