The trade unions group Forum Unions Maltin has urged the government to 'take action now' to control the spread of COVID-19.

It said on Tuesday that it is 'gravely concerned' by the evolving situation with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar calls were made on Monday by the MAM doctors' union and the Malta Union of Teachers (which is part of the forum).

"This situation could quickly get out of hand, both in terms of hospital and ITU capacity, but also in terms of the ability of people to go on with their normal life and activity," the group said.

The group suggested the following measures:

Tightening of border controls - requiring all entrants to be tested before or at entry or be required to stay in quarantine;

Strict enforcement of mask-wearing anywhere indoors and outdoors wherever people are congregated;

Further tightening of measures - including the temporary closure of high-risk locations;

Further reduction of the maximum number of people that can congregate in a group;

A re-emphasis on remote working particularly in cases of high-risk employees and wherever possible;

A strong educational campaign to make sure everyone is aware and understands the need for these measures;

Issuing of consistent messages by respective authorities both in the directions provided and in actions taken.

The trade unions said action now would possible enable people to get back to close to normal life and business possibly by the Christmas holidays. "Failure to act decisively at this point will not only result in a further spread of the virus with associated pain and loss of life but will also stall business and daily life," it warned.