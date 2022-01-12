The FOR.U.M group of trade unions, which includes the MUT and the MUMN, has requested a meeting between the social partners in the MCESD and the health minister to discuss quarantine issues and reports of plans for the introduction of mandatory vaccination in some sectors.

The group said in a letter to the prime minister that a meeting on Tuesday between the Employment Relations Board and the superintendent of public health, Charmaine Gauci, raised more questions than it answered.

"Dr Gauci made it clear that her presence was for scientific purposes only and (she) was more than just evasive regarding the concerns of the social partners on the quarantine measures," the trade unions group wrote.

"Not only were the queries and concerns of the Social Partners not addressed yesterday but more issues surfaced after the meeting with Dr. Gauci at the ERB Board."

The group said it was concerned that the government may be preparing legislation introducing mandatory vaccination in certain workplaces such as the medical and hospitality sectors.

"Such legislation, even if this could be just a rumour, needs to be discussed at the MCESD since the ramifications are enormous on both the unions and the employers," the unions said.

The MCESD - Malta Council for Economic and Social Development - groups the government, employers' organisations and the trade unions.