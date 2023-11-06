Globalisation and demographic, environmental and technological changes are affecting the labour market in an unprecedented way. The future of work is uncertain as new dynamics evolve. So, it is pertinent to ask: “What is the future of trade unions?”

The General Workers’ Union (GWU), Malta’s biggest trade union, is celebrating its 80th anniversary. Its secretary general, Josef Bugeja argues: “Our 80-year anniversary conference with the theme ‘Building a Better Future: Social Protection, Dignity, Innovation, Sustainability’, reflected our unwavering dedication to our roots, our commitment to all Maltese citizens and the primacy of the individual in every decision and action we take.” These laudable values are valid today as they have been for many decades.

Still, in most western economies, trade union membership has decreased over time. There are different factors behind this trend. The shift from manufacturing to service jobs, the outsourcing of unionised jobs, the informalisation of the economy, the changing employment relationships and automation are some factors that have affected union membership.

Today, trade unions face the challenge of organising in a world of work that has similarities to earlier years but with some fundamental differences. The way work is organised is changing radically. For instance, the ‘gig economy’ has shifted the ‘proletariat’ employment model, characterised by regular, secure, full-time employment, to the ‘precariat’ model, which is dependent upon insecure and irregular work.

Self-employed workers are not eligible for sick or holiday pay and must pay their national insurance. They are not guaranteed a minimum level of work or a minimum level of earnings. Some established trade unions argue that it is up to gig workers to join the large unions to fight for their rights.

While some unions have addressed the needs of under-represented workers in the informal economy, others face many obstacles to organising and servicing under-represented workers in the platform economy and gig workers.

Traditional unions must revitalise their efforts to remain relevant in the world of work. They must adopt strategies to transition to an operational model that convinces vulnerable workers of their ability to bring about change in their working conditions.

In the UK, for instance, the Independent Workers of Great Britain, a small trade union, has quietly been winning higher and fairer payments at a series of courier companies through a series of flash mob actions and social media campaigns.

The path to trade union revitalisation can be achieved in different ways. Unions must focus more on organising and serving new members, such as young workers or those working in the informal economy. They must also speak and act as one, namely, the ability to work collectively across sectors at the national level.

Equally crucial, trade unions must strictly adhere to sound internal governance practices focused on putting the interests of their members first in everything they do.

Trade unions must also strengthen their role in effective and inclusive social dialogue on the issues that affect the workplace and workers.

Established trade unions face formidable challenges on the path to transition to a world of work that is constantly changing. Workers need trade unions that are resilient and capable of adapting to the new workplace realities.

Strong trade unions are needed now more than ever to build a world of work founded on sustainable development that ensures decent work for all.