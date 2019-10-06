The latest reading if the US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing survey for September came in at 47.8, down from 49 in August and below the 50 level that implies the manufacturing sector is still in contraction mode. The September figure is the lowest in a decade.

The details were even worse: the employment gauge dropped one point to just over 46, a nearly four-year low; new orders were flat at 47; the tariff-sensitive export sub-index plummeted to 41, also the worst reading since March 2009. The deeper contraction in the manufacturing sector is the latest sign that the escalating trade war between the US and China is taking its toll on the US economy.

In the meantime, inflation in the 19-country eurozone continued to slide further below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target, dropping to its lowest monthly rate for almost three years.

Statistics agency Eurostat reported on Tuesday that the annual inflation rate in the region eased to 0.9 per cent in September from one per cent in August. The fall in inflation was largely due to lower energy prices. Excluding volatile items like food and energy, annual inflation edged up to one per cent from 0.9 per cent. Low inflation has been a source of worry for officials at the ECB, whose goal is to have inflation of just under two per cent.

Finally, the UK construction sector is “mired in a downturn”, according to the latest IHS Markit Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The index came in at 43.3 for September, down from 45.0 in August. The September figure is the lowest since April 2009 and well below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. Economists had been expecting no change.

The latest reading marks the third consecutive decline for the index, which has trended lower ever since peaking at 55.8 in July 2018. Activity fell at its second fastest rate in a decade last month, suggesting that the sector is in danger of another brush with recession. Commercial firms were hardest hit, with many suffering due to client hesitancy, which many analysts believe the result of uncertainty about the Brexit process.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.