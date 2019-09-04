Treating African countries as important trade partners could start to mitigate the issue of irregular migration, Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela told an international conference this week.

In a statement, the government said Mr Abela had this week attended the 14th edition of the annual Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) in Slovenia.

Under the theme ‘(Re)sources of (In)stability’, this year’s BSF was dedicated to discussing the role of resources in the promotion of peace and security, sustainable development and economic progress.

In his address to the forum, Mr Abela said that by investing in countries of origin, the EU would be starting to address the root causes of irregular migration as it would be providing new opportunities for younger generations in their own countries.

Migration, Mr Abela said, had been a long-standing global issue that the international community needed to manage.

“Malta, like other Mediterranean countries, is at the frontline in dealing with migration through the Mediterranean route and the priority remains saving lives as well as full respect for international laws. Nonetheless the issue of migration needs to be holistically addressed, both from a European but also global perspective," Minister Abela said.

He added that Malta would also like to see more responsibility sharing and that EU member states should unite to be part of the solution together.

The Bled Strategic Forum, which is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, is an international conference which brings together a diverse set of participants, including Heads of State and Government, ministers, diplomats, business leaders, scholars and experts, youth, and media from around the world.