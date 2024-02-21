Now in its 29th edition, Gulfood continues to serve as the top platform for uniting food and beverage communities globally. With over 5,500 companies hailing from more than 190 countries, Gulfood remains the largest food expo in the Middle East, providing unparalleled opportunities for industry players.

This year, Malta is showcasing its capabilities with the participation of 11 food and beverage companies, each showcasing diverse range of culinary delights including beer, soft drinks and energy drinks, snacks, biscuits, crackers, ready-made dishes, cakes, sauces and condiments, dips and powder mixes for cakes and custard.

“TradeMalta is delighted to lead the coordination of the Malta Pavilion at Gulfood, as this underscores Malta's commitment to fostering international trade and showcasing the excellence of our food and beverage sector on a global stage,” said Anton Buttigieg, CEO of TradeMalta.

“We look forward to continuing advancing Malta’s presence in the global marketplace by assisting Maltese companies to engaging with industry peers and forging new partnerships."

Gulfood presents an excellent opportunity for Maltese companies in the food and beverage sector to network with industry leaders, explore emerging trends, and expand their reach into new markets. By participating in this event, Malta reaffirms its position as a hub of culinary innovation and excellence, well positioned for international success.

Visitors are invited to explore the Malta Pavilion, located at the Dubai Trade Arena between February 19-23, to experience firsthand the exceptional quality and innovation that Maltese producers bring to the table.