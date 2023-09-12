R.A. & Sons Manufacturing Ltd and JL Properties Gh Ltd have announced the formalisation of a strategic partnership after months of hard work and meticulous preparation during a recent gathering in Malta. This collaboration brings together two businesses committed to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to operators in the construction industry.

It all started when James Condua Orleans Lindsay, Chief Executive Chairman of JL Properties Gh Ltd, was seeking business opportunities to enhance his existing business, particularly his flagship construction projects and Real Estate interests. They were introduced to R.A. & Sons Manufacturing Ltd by H.E. Jean Claude Galea Mallia, Malta’s High Commissioner in Ghana. In January 2023, the Gozitan company joined the trade delegation to Ghana organised by TradeMalta which continued to pave way for this collaboration.

Raymond Attard, Director of R.A. & Sons Manufacturing Ltd, announced that as a result of this agreement, R.A. & Sons Manufacturing Ltd will be assisting JL Properties Gh Ltd to set up their own manufacturing site in Ghana. They will be producing high quality construction materials concentrating on specialist products for dampness and humidity problems in the construction sector which is a major challenge in Ghana particularly in Accra which lies below sea level.

Dr Lindsay, Chief Executive Chairman of JL Properties Gh Ltd, said that he was immensely happy to seal this agreement. He emphasised that these high-quality products are a game changer for the construction Industry in Ghana and that he is looking forward to further strengthen the collaboration between the two companies.

Anton Buttigieg, CEO of TradeMalta, who presided over the signing ceremony said: “TradeMalta is committed to supporting Malta-based businesses in their export endeavors. Ghana offers huge business opportunities in various sectors including manufacturing, health, training, and the educational field. I am happy to see this collaboration between the two companies and I hope that this will inspire other businesses to do the same. These prospects are the result of the growing relations between the two countries during the past five years when TradeMalta held its first trade mission to Ghana. I encourage more locally based businesses to take the plunge and look for opportunities abroad to grow and thrive.”

TradeMalta offers a range of export and internationalisation services and encourages Malta-based businesses to take their business across borders.