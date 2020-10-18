Malta’s trade promotion organisation, TradeMalta, will be launching its second series of webinars on international business designed around the needs of Malta-based companies interested in international business development. The webinars, organised with the support of HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c., will be held every Wednesday, between the 21st of October and the end of November 2020.

In the first webinar series held earlier this year, TradeMalta received positive and encouraging feedback. Over 200 companies interested in seeking commercial opportunities in international markets participated in the series, which featured interesting and topical discussions with experts on a variety of areas such as digital marketing, networking, artificial intelligence, and trade finance.

In the second series of webinars, TradeMalta will be addressing the following topics:

• Tools and strategies for international market research

• Local software success stories

• The African Continental Free Trade Area

• Doing business in the UK post Brexit

• The HSBC Navigator Report: Resilience – Building Back Better

Each webinar will be 90 minutes long and will include detailed presentations by the guest experts. This will be followed by a discussion and questions and answers session with participants, thus providing executives with deeper insights into each topic.

These webinars support TradeMalta’s wider objective to promote worldwide business opportunities and share relevant knowledge with enterprises interested in exporting their products and services.

TradeMalta offers a wide range of services tailored to the needs of Malta-based companies planning to take that first step towards internationalisation, making the leap easier, more efficient, and ultimately more effective. This includes specialised training programmes in international business development and marketing, industry data, and insights on specific markets and sectors. Market research is imperative for companies who seek to internationalise their operation as it provides insight into market gaps, trends and needs thus enabling businesses to take a well-informed decision before starting on their export journey.

TradeMalta also offers support to established exporters who reach out to the organisation for a different set of services such as enabling introductions through the Maltese diplomatic network and facilitating B2B contacts with enterprises in international markets.

Due to the travel restrictions currently in place, TradeMalta is focusing on virtual engagement activities, whilst continuing to provide all the necessary aforementioned information services, which are key to internationalisation. The pandemic may present its own new challenges, and restrict travel and large events, but it should not stop organisations from participating in learning programmes and preparing for the future. This series of webinars will bring together the key topics currently of interest to Malta-based businesses keen on expanding internationally, thus enhancing their understanding and preparedness for the fast-changing circumstances we live in today.

To register for our webinars, visit our website www.trademalta.org.

TradeMalta is a public-private partnership between the Government of Malta, currently under the remit of the Ministry for Economy, Investment and Small Businesses, and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.