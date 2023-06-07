TradeMalta is currently in Morrocco, assisting Malta-based businesses to unlock new opportunities and strengthen international partnerships.

The trade delegation which is being led by the Hon. Dr Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, is made up of seventeen enterprises coming from different sectors – education and training, construction, healthcare, advisory, manufacturing, renewable energy, retail and risk management. Malta Enterprise, the University of Malta, MCAST, the Institute of Tourism Services and Education Malta are also part of the delegation.

Morocco has a flourishing and dynamic economy, and a business-friendly environment. It has, in recent years, attracted significant foreign direct investment, has a thriving tourism market and is building modern infrastructure. It is certainly an attractive destination for Maltese investors looking for export and internationalization opportunities.

This multi-sector business mission, which is taking place in Casablanca, aims to provide Malta-based businesses the opportunity to expand into new markets, unlock new opportunities and strengthening existing partnerships.

Anton Buttigieg, CEO of TradeMalta, said: "The long-term plan is to organise other visits to Morocco and other strategic markets in the coming months. It is encouraging that so many businesses are showing an increasing interest in doing business in Africa. Our visit to Morocco is based on the assessment that Morocco, apart from being an interesting market in itself, is building the institutional capacity and infrastructure to become a gateway to the African continent. TradeMalta encourages Malta-based companies interested in taking their business across borders to approach TradeMalta with their ideas and plans."

TradeMalta is organising the first Malta – Morocco business forum in Casablanca. This will be followed by a business-to-business matchmaking session which will provide an opportunity to the Maltese delegation to discuss potential business opportunities. Further meetings are planned throughout the mission, mainly with private enterprises, social partners and government institutions.