Thirty Maltese firms are taking part in two webinars hosted by TradeMalta on trading with Sub-Saharan Africa. Twelve companies took part in the first 90-minute webinar last Monday. The participants gained insight on the opportunities and risks of doing business in Africa in a post-COVID-19 reality. The webinar was addressed by Malta’s resident High Commissioner to Ghana Jean Claude Galea Mallia, and Malta’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Ronald Micallef.

The two ambassadors have extensive experience in the region. Sub-Saharan Africa can be a substantial business opportunity for firms that are well prepared for it. Galea Mallia and Micallef spoke on the growth poten­tial in specific sectors and gave tips on conventions used in communicating and engaging with business leaders in both countries.

The participants raised various issues on the emerging commercial and political challenges as the region comes to terms with post-COVID-19 realities. The webinar will be followed up with one-to-one mentoring sessions.

The webinar proved very useful for the participants, many of whom are new to Sub Saharan Africa. The session was modera­ted by Joe Schembri.

A second webinar on trading with Sub-Saharan Africa will be held this Monday, May 18. TradeMalta intends hosting several webinars on internationalisation issues over the coming months.

More information is available on www.trademalta.org.