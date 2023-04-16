The director general (consumer affairs) has announced that the following trader − Jason Zammit (ID 10174 G) − has failed to honour two decisions of the Consumer Claims Tribunal.
In the first case, Zammit was ordered to reimburse a claimant consumer the sum of €2,500, representing the price of a car sold to him by the claimant, which sum was never paid by Zammit.
In the second case, Zammit was ordered to pay the consumer the sum of €750, representing a deposit paid for the purchase of a car. The vehicle required repairs and remained in Zammit’s possession, and was never returned to the consumer.
In both decisions, Zammit was also ordered to pay the tribunal costs.
