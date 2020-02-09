A consumer ordered a sideboard and a TV stand from a local seller for €5,192 and paid a €500 deposit upon confirmation of the sales order. It was verbally agreed that the furniture would be delivered within two months from the date of order, that is, in February 2018.

However, after waiting for the furniture for several weeks beyond this date, the consumer informed the trader that if the furniture was not be delivered by June 2018 he would cancel the sales agreement and claim a full refund of the deposit paid.

The trader was unable to deliver the furniture by the stipulated date, arguing that there were problems at a foreign factory that were beyond his control. The trader was only able to effect delivery in July 2018 but the consumer refused the furniture and insisted on a refund.

The trader declined the consumer’s request for a refund, so the latter filed a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. Unfortunately, the conciliation process did not end in an amicable solution and the consumer opted to submit a claim with the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The tribunal considered the consumer’s request for a refund as the furniture ordered had taken several months to be delivered when it was agreed it would be delivered within two months from the date of order.

The tribunal also considered the trader’s argument that he had no control over the delay as this was caused by problems at the overseas factory. The trader also argued that when the furniture was available for delivery the consumer refused delivery. He referred to the sales contract’s terms and conditions which clearly stipulate that deposits are not refundable.

The tribunal noted that the trader did not submit any evidence substantiating his claim that he had no control over the cause for the delay.

It also noted that the terms and conditions stating that deposits are not refundable can only be enforced when consumers change their mind about a sales agreement and not when it is the trader who does not honour the sales agreement. Waiting for several months after an agreed delivery date was not reasonable and was a clear breach of the original agreement.

The tribunal argued that in view of these circumstances, the consumer had the right to opt to cancel the sales contract and claim a refund of the deposit paid. For these reasons, the tribunal decided to uphold the consumer’s claim and ordered the trader to refund the €500 deposit. It also ruled that the expenses of the tribunal’s sitting must be paid by the trader.