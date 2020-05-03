Consumer legislation ensures that consumers’ financial interests are well safeguarded. When problems arise with the products or services purchased, the law protects consumers by giving them the right to request a remedy from sellers.

Most consumers are aware of these rights and expect that traders are too. So by being aware of their legal obligations, traders may avoid unnecessary disputes with customers that may result in negative advertising which can permanently tarnish the reputation of their business.

When selling goods to consumers, traders should know that they have specific obligations, including ensuring that the goods sold conform to the description and specifications provided to consumers when the sale is concluded. This means that the goods consumers buy should comply with the description given by the seller and possess the characteristics, features and qualities promised to consumers at the time of sale or shown through a sample.

The same legislation stipulates that goods sold should also be fit for the particular purpose for which consumers require them and which they informed the trader about at the time of sale. So it is important for traders to listen and clearly communicate with their customers.

Furthermore, goods sold should also be fit for all their normal purposes. This means that goods perform the function that similar products do.

If these criteria are not met, the law stipulates that it is the responsibility of traders to provide a remedy at no additional cost to consumers. These legal remedies includes repair or replacement of the defective products. If neither of these two remedies are possible, or if both of them may cause a significant inconvenience to consumers, then the latter are entitled to ask for a money refund.

While the seller may opt for the remedy that causes him the least financial cost, the inconvenience caused to the consumer must also be considered when deciding whether to repair or replace a defective good.

The obligation on traders to provide a free remedy remains valid for two years from the date consumers come into possession of the purchased goods.

It is the sellers’ responsibility to be aware of all these obligations and abide by them

Traders should also be aware that while faulty goods are being repaired or replaced, the time of the guarantee is suspended for the duration of the negotiations carried out with the aim of reaching an amicable settlement.

Consumer law also stipulates that if goods develop a fault within the first six months, they are assumed to have been faulty at the time of sale. Traders who think the goods were damaged by consumers must present proof before refusing to provide a remedy.

When a product develops a fault after six months, consumers can still ask traders for a free remedy. However, in situations where defects may have been caused by consumers, the latter may be required to submit proof that goods were faulty at the time of sale.

Traders should also remember that even when they sell products with commercial guarantees which name another company as guarantor, it is still their responsibility to provide the remedies stipulated by the two-year legal protection.

Situations where traders are not obliged to provide a remedy include those where consumers change their mind or make a wrong buying decision. In such circumstances, sellers may apply their own return policies, such as allowing consumers to exchange the unwanted goods or giving them a credit note.

Ideally, these return policies should be given to consumers in writing and are clearly explained. Furthermore, when these policies change, such as during sales, consumers should be well informed about the changed policies. Failure to do so may generate bad feelings and unnecessary complaints.

When selling goods at reduced prices, traders are still obliged to provide free remedies if the goods sold develop a fault. Sellers are also legally required to disclose the damages of goods that are offered for sale as shop soiled or seconds.

Traders who provide services are obliged to provide the service as agreed, when agreed and at the agreed price. When this is not the case, then consumers are entitled to a suitable remedy. If a solution is not possible, consumers may opt to terminate the sales agreement and claim financial compensation.

It is the sellers’ responsibility to be aware of all these obligations and to ensure they abide by them. Not doing so may tarnish their hard-earned reputation which may result in loss of customers and, therefore, profit.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate