Q: I sell products to consumers online. However, some of the products I sell are made according to my customers’ personal specifications. I am aware that when consumers buy goods online they are entitled to a cooling-off period during which they can change their mind and return the purchased goods. I would like to know whether this right still applies when consumers buy personalised products. My problem is that if this is the case, I cannot resell the unwanted items to other customers.

A: The consumer rights regulations provide consumers the right to change their mind and cancel a sale when they buy goods or services online or through any other distance means of communication. However, for certain types of purchases this legal right does not apply. One of these exceptions, listed in the regulations, is when goods are custom-made or personalised. This means that when consumers buy such a product, they are not legally allowed to return them and request a refund of the money paid.