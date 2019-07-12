Q: Our company will be launching its online shop in the coming weeks and we have some queries regarding the consumers’ right of withdrawal.

We would like to know if we can exclude the possibility of returns of personal care or hygiene products such as for instance pillows, toilet seats and other similar products?

We have another query regarding items that consumers use and then decide to return within the 14-day cooling down period. Naturally, these items cannot be resold as new. We would like to know if we have the right to negotiate the refund given to consumers?

A: The Consumer Rights Regulations list a number of exceptions where the right of withdrawal does not apply. Among these is “the supply of sealed goods which are not suitable for return due to health protection or hygiene reasons and were unsealed after delivery”. Therefore, products sealed for hygienic purposes and unsealed after purchase by consumers are excluded from the right of withdrawal. It is, however, important that this exception is clearly stated in the online selling site’s terms and conditions, so consumers are aware that if they unseal the products, they can no longer exercise their right to withdraw from the contract of sale.

As to whether you can renegotiate the amount of refund for used items, the regulations stipulate that consumers are liable for any diminished value of the goods resulting from their handling other than what is necessary to establish their nature, characteristics and function.

Hence, if consumers use the products before deciding to return them to the seller, they can be held liable for the products’ diminished value and may not be entitled to a full refund.