The MSE Equity Price Index retracted by 0.8% to 3,602.735 points on Thursday as drops in BOV and Lombard offset the gains in MPC and IHI. Meanwhile, BMIT closed the day unchanged as overall trading activity in equities improved to €0.16 million on the back of the volumes transacted in BOV.

Bank of Valletta plc was the most actively traded equity as it slipped by 1.1% back to the €0.90 level on a total of 155,000 shares having a market value of €0.14 million.

Within the same segment, Lombard Bank Malta plc closed at the €1.10 level compared to the pre-share split-adjusted price of €0.975. A total of 6,000 shares traded.

A single deal of 8,000 shares lifted the share price of International Hotel Investments plc 1.4% higher to the €0.71 level.

Malta Properties Company plc recaptured the €0.50 level (+1.2%) albeit on just 3,333 shares.

Meanwhile, BMIT Technologies plc stayed at the €0.47 level after opening at a low of €0.46 (-2.1%). A total of 7,700 shares changed hands.

The RF MGS Index surged by 0.91% to 898.532 points as all MGS prices trended higher particularly the longest-dated securities which advanced by more than 200 basis points. On the economic front, inflation in the euro area accelerated by less than expected to 10.6% in October whilst in the UK, the finance minister unveiled a set of fiscal tightening measures worth GBP55 billion.

