The MSE Equity Price Index eased by 0.03% to 4,822.525 points as the declines in BOV, RS2, IHI and BMIT outweighed the gains in GO and HSBC.

Meanwhile, MIA and Tigné Mall closed the day unchanged while trading volumes contracted to €0.34 million with the bulk of Wednesday's activity taking place in BOV (€0.12 million) and RS2 (€0.1 million).

Bank of Valletta plc shed 1.3% to the €1.11 level across 111,296 shares. The bank is due to publish its interim financial statements on July 31.

RS2 Software plc retracted back to the €1.82 level (-0.5%) on volumes totalling 57,000 shares.

A single deal of just 2,800 shares forced the equity of International Hotel Investments plc to move 1.2% lower to the €0.795 level.

The other negative performing equity was BMIT Technologies plc with a drop of 0.9% to the €0.535 level across 29,801 shares. On Wednesday, the company announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday August 8 to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. On August 6, BMIT will also hold an extraordinary general meeting in relation to the acquisition of the Ħandaq data centre.

GO plc also announced the date of publication of the interim results as Friday August 8. GO’s share price added 0.4% to the €4.56 level across 8,200 shares.

HSBC Bank Malta plc rebounded by 2.6% to regain the €1.56 level on activity totalling 9,518 shares. The bank is due to publish its interim financial results on August 5.

Also among the large companies, Malta International Airport plc retained the €7.50 level after failing to hold on to an intra-day high of €7.55 (+0.7%). A total of 5,077 shares changed hands. On Thursday, the airport operator is due to publish its interim financial results. The directors will also consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Tigné Mall plc maintained the €0.88 across 6,100 shares. The company is due to publish its interim financial results on August 30.

The RF MGS Index extended its series of uninterrupted gains as it climbed by a further 0.15% to 1,151.057 points – the highest level since the start of 2017. A number of Malta Government Stocks reached new all-time highs as sovereign bond yields in the eurozone tumbled amid the weakest showing in European manufacturing activity in over six years.

