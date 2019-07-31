The MSE Equity Price Index eased by 0.34% to 4,820.037 points on Tuesday as several equities trended lower whilst only GlobalCapital finished higher. Fiive companies closed unchanged, including RS2 and GO which in aggregate represented most of Tuesday's volume of equities traded.

RS2 Software plc maintained the €1.90 level after recovering from an intra-day low of €1.86 (-2.1%). A total of 74,942 shares changed hands having a market value of €0.14 million.

Similarly, GO plc retained the €4.38 level across 31,400 shares having a market value also of €0.14 million.

A single deal of 1,577 shares left the equity of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc at the €10.30 level. The Board of Directors of Farsons is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, September 25 to consider and approve the interim financial statements covering the six-month period ended 31 July 2019. The Directors will also be considering the distribution of an interim dividend.

FIMBank plc also ended flat at the USD0.65 level on a total of 14,479 shares.

In the property segment, Malta Properties Company plc retained the €0.68 level across 34,680 shares whilst MIDI plc lost 3.9% back to the €0.61 level on 66,608 shares.

Trident Estates plc trended lower to the €1.86 level (-0.5%) albeit on just 3,000 shares. The Board of Directors of Trident is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 18 September to consider and approve the financial results for the six-month period ended 31 July 2019.

Low trading activity also took place in the equities of PG plc and International Hotel Investments plc which eased to €1.70 (-1.2%) and €0.805 (-0.6%) respectively.

The equities of the two largest companies by market capitalisation trended lower as well today. Malta International Airport plc dropped by 0.7% to the €7.40 level across 2,325 shares whilst Bank of Valletta plc moved back to the €1.14 level on six deals totalling 31,010 shares.

Last Friday, MIA announced yet another record number of passenger movements for the month of August. During the eight-month period between January and August 2019, MIA welcomed over 4.87 million passengers, representing a growth of over 6%.

Meanwhile, GlobalCapital plc surged by 25% to the €0.25 level on trivial volumes.

The RF MGS Index reversed some of Monday's rebound as it slipped by 0.14% to 1,172.133 points. Changes in the prices of Malta Government Stocks reflected movements in sovereign euro bond yields which turned higher despite disappointing French and Italian industrial production data.

