Residents in a few towns and villages welcomed Malta's traditional August rains on Sunday, albeit a few days late.

L-Għerejjex ta’ Santa Marija, as they are traditionally known, usually come closer to August 15 but the persistent dry airmass over the Mediterranean did not allow the giant convective clouds to form.

Rainfall was experienced in several areas on Sunday afternoon, including in Mosta, Attard, Lija, Rabat and Żebbug.

Popular Facebook page 'Malta Weather' posted a video of the first rainfall.

While some people expressed joy at the sight of the first rains, others said they were not ready for the summer season to end.

Some were disgruntled because the heavy, yet brief rains - no longer than 15 minutes, left roads flooded, such as in the photo below sent by a reader from Attard.

A flooded road in Attard

"This road has been reconstructed to cope with stormwater... and it was flooded with just 15 minutes of rain. Just imagine had it lasted longer," the exasperated reader said.

But for those who were thinking they should put away their swimming gear, summer is not over yet with the Met Office forecasting another hot week, with temperatures hovering around 32°C on Monday but feeling like 35°C.

The last week of August is forecast to be hot. Photo: Malta International Airport