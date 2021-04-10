A newly formed association of traditional boat owners has called for the extension of a government grant scheme aimed at the restoration of these vessels.

The Malta Traditional Boats Association said on Saturday the scheme, announced this month, should be extended to all registration types for traditional wooden boats, and with no construction date cut-off as is currently the case.

Grants are currently limited to vessels registered under licences for full-time and part-time fishermen (MFA and MFB) and excludes the more casual MFC and S licences.

The group also said grant beneficiaries should be bound to maintain and paint their respective boats in accordance with the characteristic Maltese traditional methods and colours.

In a statement, the association praised the scheme, which it said was helping to safeguard, preserve and promote traditional Maltese maritime heritage and culture.

It said traditional boats, such as the luzzu, kajjik, ferilla, frejgatina, dgħajsa tal-pass and dgħajsa tal-latini were progressively decreasing in number.

"his being partly due to the considerable added expenses involved in the necessary maintenance and repairs to keep these traditional wooden boats sea worthy," the association said.

"We believe that every Maltese traditional boat forms part of Malta’s maritime and cultural heritage and consequently contributes to our country’s unique and colourful characteristics, which define and embellish our harbours, bays and surrounding waters."