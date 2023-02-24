On Thursday, March 2 at 6.30pm, the China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting a Traditional Chinese Medicine workshop by Dr Zhang Min from the University of Malta, TCM Centre.

The University of Malta TCM Centre was established in 2015 by the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the University of Malta. The centre not only provides medical services but is also a TCM teaching practice base. Professionals with a primary degree in western medicine can attend a Master’s course in TCM to enable them to integrate TCM as a form of therapy to complement modern Western clinical practice, or as a subject for scientific research within their clinical work or speciality.

Zhang Min, a doctor of Longhua Hospital affiliated with Shanghai University of TCM, holds a clinical Master's degree in Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine. In 2021, she was assigned to the University of Malta Centre for TCM, as a lecturer at the university and an acupuncturist at the centre. During the workshop, she will be discussing TCM as a safe and effective medicine with a variety of treatment methods.

The China Cultural Centre is located at 173, Melita Street, Valletta.

Due to limited space, e-mail events2023ccc@gmail.com to reserve a seat.