The newly refurbished flagship Edwards Lowell boutique in Valletta was recently the fitting showcase for its Serafino Consoli brand at The Pink Jewellery Presentation Party, where unique creations highlighted the union of traditional craftsmanship and innovative technology.

At the event, which was organised in collaboration with Pink magazine, the Brevetto (patent) and Serafino collections were tried and tested by guests, who experienced the versatile and interactive elements of a diamond ring that can grow 20 sizes and metamorphose into a bracelet.

Edwards Lowell director Annabelle Bonello Lowell at the multi-brand boutique.

As Serafino Consoli co-founder, Gianluca Rusconi, described it, the “luxury toy” was the result of six years of research and development of a technology that was designed to be unique in the jewellery market worldwide.

“The transformation of the ring to the bracelet is emotional,” Rusconi said about its ‘wow’ effect.

“Most people have never seen this. In the end, they may choose to wear the piece more as a bracelet, but really, they are playing with luxury…”

From left: Annabelle Bonello Lowell, Elizabeth Manche and Jackie Goodlet.

The versatility of the Brevetto collection, with its global patent, also extends to earrings and pendants, and its unique ring has taken the one-size-fits-all and multi-size concepts to another level.

For Rusconi, it is also functional because it is the only ring that can be worn on all fingers, without requiring any resizing. This also means it can be passed on through the generations and ages – from grandmother to grandchild, while from another practical point of view, a purchase can be done there and then, without the jeweller and customer having to give size a second thought.

But more than anything, this high-end jewellery, made only of 18kt gold, diamonds and precious stones – is a “talking piece”, with its intricate 42,000 welding points and 988 components that make the moves simple and seamless.

Charlene Vella trying on the one-size-fits-all Serafino Consoli rings.

A marriage of master goldsmiths with advanced technology, the concept was driven by the family-run company’s passion for progress and inventiveness.

Serafino Consoli was born in 1959, named after a family devoted to watch- and jewellery-making; steeped in history and tradition, but also research and innovation.

As it continued to grow, it remained faithful to its roots and looked towards the future with a sense of novelty.

“It was an honour to work with Edwards Lowell – among the first 10 ambassadors that represented these collections from the start. They immediately recognised the uniqueness of the jewellery,” Rusconi said about another family-run, established business.

One of the collections on display.

Serafino Consoli has been represented by Edwards Lowell for the last decade and has a long-standing relationship with the company, taking the opportunity of the reopening of its historical boutique in Valletta’s Zachary Street to present its works of art.

The multi-brand store – about to celebrate its own milestone 100th anniversary – was the first of five, dating back to 1925.

Although it was not always a jewellery shop, it was involved in watch repair from the start, moving on to introduce Rolex to Malta in the 1930s.

The luxury watch business has now grown to build a portfolio of some of the finest quality timepieces and jewellery brands on the international market, including Patek Philippe, Chopard and Cartier.

Over the past century, the Lowell family has built its reputation on the values of quality, style and attention to detail – reflected also in the Serafino Consoli collections.

At the first Pink Jewellery Presentation Party, guests got up close and personal with the brand, discussing the mechanics of the artworks and being charmed by the magic of their transformations over a glass of wine.

Serafino Consoli co-founder Gianluca Rusconi being interviewed for Times of Malta.