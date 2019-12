The Euphonic Duo, made up of pianist Leanne Anastasi and violinist Odile Micallef, and soprano Rosabelle Bianchi will perform together at Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta this evening.

Titled Joys of the Season, the concert will feature traditional and modern festive carols.

The concert starts at 6.30pm. Tickets may be booked via SMS on 9937 4807.