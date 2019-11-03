The Dominican parish of Valletta will be holding the traditional November meal, known as Ikla tal-ħanżira tal-Erwieħ, on Friday. Its name originated from the local All Souls’ Day custom, whereby the Maltese feasted on a pig let loose on the streets with a bell hanging around its neck. Entire neighbourhoods would feed it, and on the day cook it to feed the poor.

The activity starts with a religious function at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, including the rosary at 5.45pm, followed by concelebrated Mass offered for the repose of the souls of deceased parishioners.

Afterwards, there will be a procession to the Oratory of the Blessed Sacrament where prayers for the dead will be recited. Then, the congregation will proceed to the Christian Doctrine Centre in St Dominic Street where the traditional meal will be held at 7.15pm.

Those who wish to attend should contact the parish priest, Fr Michael Camilleri, OP, on 9988 3297; e-mail fr.michael23@gmail.com.