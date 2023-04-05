The traditional and popular San Girgor feast returns this month after an absence of three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The feast is celebrated on the first Wednesday after Easter Sunday and originally consisted of a pilgrimage by confraternities from all Maltese parishes, starting from Mdina and ending with a religious ceremony at Żejtun parish church.

The event dates back as early as 1543. The procession now takes place within Zejtun itself. Some maintain the pilgrimage was introduced to thank the Lord for freeing Malta from the plague of 1519.

But San Girgor is now perhaps better known as the unofficial opening of the swimming season, when many take their first dip of the year, traditionally at Marsaxlokk, which is closest to Zejtun.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici on Wednesday announced a programme of events prepared by the Culture Directorate.

On the eve of the feast, Tuesday 11 April, a musical-literary evening “San Girgor fil-Kitba Maltija” will be held at the Żejtun Parish Church. Architect Reuben Abela and author Trevor Zahra will be reading at the event, accompanied by guitarist Evan Plumpton. The event starts at 6.30 pm.

There will also be a performative art exhibition from the Croatian National folk dance ensemble, LADO, which made it to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.

The traditional pilgrimage, on Wednesday 12 April, will be led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. It leaves from St Clement chapel in Żejtun at 9.30 am, making its way to Zejtun parish church.

A variety of stalls showcasing traditions and cultural practices will be set up next to the parish church. There will also be traditional Għana singing.

Speaking during a press conference, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said the government had a duty to ensure that traditional feasts like San Girgor continued to thrive and be passed on from generation to generation.

Rebranding of Culture Directorate

The director of the Culture Directorate Alexander Farrugia also unveiled a new logo of the directorate, inspired by a traditional Maltese tile.

The Culture Directorate is responsible for the formulation and implementation of the National Culture Policy. The directorate promotes education and research in the cultural field, fosters cultural exchange, and organises cultural events and activities in Malta.

The new logo of the Culture Directorate.

Farrugia said the colours of the new logo were taken from the colours of the sunrise over Grand Harbour, where the sunrise symbolises a new day and a hopeful future, while the sea is a symbol of connectivity with the rest of the world.