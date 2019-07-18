The traditional Victory Day full gun salute will be fired from the Saluting Battery at the Upper Barrakka in Valletta by Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna. The Saluting Battery, which will stay open until the end of the regatta, is the best vantage point. Entrance tickets can be bought directly from https://wirtartna.digitickets.co.uk/tickets?branches.branID=691 . The programme will start at 11.45am. Special guided tours of the Saluting Battery and the nearby undergound War Headquarters Tunnels will take place at 10.30am and 12.15pm.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.