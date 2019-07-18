The traditional Victory Day full gun salute will be fired from the Saluting Battery at the Upper Barrakka in Valletta by Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna. The Saluting Battery, which will stay open until the end of the regatta, is the best vantage point. Entrance tickets can be bought directly from https://wirtartna.digitickets.co.uk/tickets?branches.branID=691. The programme will start at 11.45am. Special guided tours of the Saluting Battery and the nearby undergound War Headquarters Tunnels will take place at 10.30am and 12.15pm.
Login
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up