Traffic accidents increased by 7.1% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter last year, but the number of fatalities was down, official figures issued on Wednesday show.

There were 4,351 accidents between July and September with the Northern Harbour district seeing the highest number at 1,514, the National Statistics Office said.

The highest incidence of road traffic accidents was in St Paul's Bay with 254 cases, followed by Birkirkara and Qormi, with 248 and 245 cases respectively.

Kerċem, Fontana and San Lawrenz registered less than five road traffic accidents.

The highest number of accidents took place on Monday mornings and the fewest on Sundays.

Road traffic casualties decreased by 4.9 per cent to 427 over the same period. Grievously injured persons amounted to 115, and consisted of 66 drivers, 16 passengers and 33 pedestrians/cyclists/others. The injuries suffered by one driver proved fatal. There were six fatalities in the third quarter of 2022.

The majority of those grievously injured were men (77.4 per cent). The highest number of casualties involved persons in the 26 to 40 years age bracket (37.2 per cent).